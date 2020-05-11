Flight staff in full body suits were extremely cautious of coming near passengers: Soundarya Jayamala

Soundarya, the 29-year-old daughter of actor and former Minister for Women and Child Development Jayamala, was among the 321 passengers to disembark at Kempegowda International Airport on Monday at 4.30 am.

Soundarya just completed her four-year BSc Zoology course at Swansea University in Swansea, a city in South Wales. She told DH, "We were given kits with two masks and 15 sanitiser sachets. The entire flight crew was fully covered in bodysuits and were extremely cautious of coming near the passengers just like they should be as London is a red zone."

"The flight had severely ill patients too. The woman sitting next to me, for example, was pregnant, and it was extremely difficult for her. It took us more than 10 hours to fly to Delhi, and more than two hours to fly to Bengaluru. At the layover in Delhi, we did not disembark from the plane, so we spent more than the flying time in the aircraft," she said.

The passengers were provided boxes full of high-carb packaged food. "The only time we got pre-cooked food is a few rolls at Delhi," she said. "Initially passengers were apprehensive of using the toilets but after a point, we had to inevitably use them. Everyone was very cautious of not touching the sink, for example, unnecessarily. We all used hand sanitisers often," she added.