Flood alert: BBMP officials’ leaves, holidays cancelled

A day after the city was put on red alert for flood risk, the leaves and holidays of all BBMP officials were cancelled.

Based on the forecast by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the Urban Development Department (UDD) had issued the alert.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner on Sunday held a meeting with the officials of the civic body on the measures to be taken during incessant rains.

“The leaves and holidays - including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays - of BBMP officials of all grade are cancelled till the monsoon subsides. Leaves will be allowed only in case of an emergency, that too, only after it is brought to the notice of higher officials,” commissioner Manjunath Prasad said.

Prasad added that additional and special commissioners have been given the responsibility of handling flood and garbage woes in two BBMP zones. “Of the 842 km stormwater drains (SWD), about 440 km has been rejuvenated already. First-of-its-kind in the BBMP, we have taken up the annual maintenance of SWDs. Desilting of drains is being taken up with the help of eight JCBs, 15 trucks and 440 workers,” he said.

Elaborating on the measures taken to prevent flooding of city roads, Prasad said 182 vulnerable areas have been identified with the help of KSNDMC.

“To prevent flooding along 1,200 km of major roads, we have formed 27 teams, each with 10 workers and a tractor, to drain the water between 8 am and 4 pm. Each team will cover 50 km. For the remaining 10,000 km of ward roads, we have formed 63 teams for which we have provided the necessary equipment,” the BBMP commissioner said.

To prevent road damage, the Palike has reserved Rs 20 lakh for each ward in the core areas and Rs 30 lakh for each ward of the newly added areas - a total of Rs 47 crore for immediate filling of potholes.

As many as 21 teams of the forest cell have been set up to clear fallen trees. The BBMP’s health officials have been asked to spread awareness on dengue as 4,443 cases were registered till date.

Meanwhile, commissioner Prasad strictly warned the officials against negligence. “We have given all necessary support for our officials to prevent rain damages. In case of any areas hit by heavy damages, officials will be held responsible and their salaries will be deducted to compensate the damages,” he said.