Flood effect: BBMP to spend Rs 83 cr on desilting 800 km of drains

Following the recent devastating rains, the BBMP has decided to remove silt from all primary, secondary and tertiary drains spanning around 800 km.

The civic body has set aside nearly Rs 83 crore for clearing blockages in the drains. It is, however, silent about removing drain encroachments, the primary cause for blocked drains that result in urban flooding.

Of the Rs 83 crore, the BBMP will spend Rs 39.60 crore on removing silt from roadside drains. While the funds were set aside in the last year’s budget, the delay in preparing the action plan means the work can be taken up only now. Each ward has been given Rs 20 lakh under the programme of works (PoW) grant.

In a separate action plan, the BBMP will spend Rs 7 crore on the one-time cleaning of drains located in assembly constituencies such as KR Puram, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru South, Bommanahalli, RR Nagar, Yeshwantpur, Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli. The money will be spent on desilting about 400 km of drains before the monsoon, according to officials.

“We have floated short-term tenders. Stormwater drains that were not de-silted so far will be covered under this project. This is being done on the directions of the chief minister,” said Tushar Girinath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP.

As per the tender conditions, the work involves clearing vegetation and bushes, excavating silt stuck about three metres deep and placing sandbags to fill the gaps.

In addition to these works, the BBMP has hired a company to desilt around 400 km of stormwater drains primarily located in the core areas.

The civic body annually spends Rs 36 crore on what it calls the annual maintenance of stormwater drains.

Officials said the contract had just lapsed but would be extended for a few months as the monsoon was round the corner.