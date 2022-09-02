Floods caused Rs 225 cr loss: ORR Companies Association

ORR Companies Association (ORRCA), which represents all major IT and banking companies on the Outer Ring Road stretch, has estimated losses to the tune of Rs 225 crore due to the flooding on August 30.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the association has also flagged poor infrastructure along the ORR.

“Poor infrastructure on this corridor is bringing down efficiency and productivity of the companies and putting employee safety and well being at risk. Inadequate infrastructure on the ORR has reached a crisis level. Even though only 30% of the ORR population has returned to working from office, the collapse of the infrastructure has drawn global concern of Bengaluru’s inability to handle future growth,” the letter written to the chief minister states.

According to the letter, the 17-km stretch between Central Silk Board and KR Puram employs over one million people and generates revenue of 22 billion dollars per annum, which is 32% of Bengaluru’s total revenue and is the highest tax contributor. The focus on development of infrastructure on this corridor is appalling, the letter states.

The association has requested a joint coordination meeting of all agencies, expediate improvement of projects on arterial roads like Old Airport Road, ITPL Road and Varthur Road, detailed project timelines of metro projects and ensure maintenance of main carriageway on a regular basis.