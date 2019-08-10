Flower show: Rain reduces footfall on opening day

Persistent drizzle reduced the footfall at the 210th Independence Day flower show in Lalbagh Garden to a mere 8,000 on Day 1.

M R Chandrashekar, deputy director, Horticulture, said the figures for day 1 last year were in excess of 10,000 and blamed the rains for drop in numbers.

This year's show is curated around the life and times of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the last Maharaja of Mysore's centenary. A palace made of flowers became the apt memorial for the great ruler.

Organised by the horticulture department and Mysuru Udyanakala Sangha, the event was inaugurated by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

A floral arrangement by Indo-American Hybrid Seeds next to the majestic statue of Wadiyar was among the day's primary attractions. The organisers had curated the show with over 2.5 lakh flowers.

Speaking at the event, a nostalgic Pramoda Devi lauded the efforts of the horticulturists and artists. "Am reminded of the days spent at the palace, while looking at these arrangements," she mused.

Surya described the show as a fitting tribute to Wadiyar's memory. "The Mysore State was way ahead of other regions and Wadiyar's contribution is proof of this," he said.

The display of insectivorous plants at the show also attracted public attention. Two BSc students from GKVK — Kishor and Chandan Gowda — put out a display made of flowers from Thailand, Indonesia and India's Northeast. Exotic fruits and vegetables, some ornamental, are also on display. The show is on till August 18. Entry fee for adults is Rs 70 and Rs 20 for children.