Flower vendor killed for Rs 200; suspects held in Tamil Nadu

Three members of a gang were arrested for murdering a flower vendor in KR Market area on Wednesday midnight. The other suspects are at large, said police.

Vasanth Kumar, 25, Saran Raj, 26 and Mugundan, 25, labourers and flower vendors in the market, allegedly killed Prashanth, 30, a fellow flower vendor and resident of Kadirenahalli, Banashankari.

The trigger for the murder was a petty fight during a party at midnight around 12.30 am. Prashanth grabbed a beer bottle and tried to attack one of the suspects. They retaliated by attacking him with a wooden chair and a wooden crate and stabbing him.

The suspects later escaped to Tamil Nadu. Police tracked them down to Thandrampattu in Tiruvannamalai when they were waiting to catch a bus to Kerala.

The suspects told the police that Prashanth sought to borrow Rs 200 from them but they refused, saying they don't have money. The deceased got angry and tried to attack them with a beer bottle. So, they smashed Prashanth's head and stabbed him.