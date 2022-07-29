Flower vendor murdered during scuffle with friends

A 30-year-old flower vendor was found murdered in the KR Market area on Thursday morning, police said, adding that he was likely killed during a drunken brawl.
Prashanth, a resident of Kadirenahalli in Banashankari, and some of his friends partied till 12.30 am near the flower market.
The drunk men got into an argument. Prashanth grabbed a beer bottle and tried to assault one of his friends. The others got angry as he was creating a ruckus and attacked him. Prashanth sustained injuries and died on the spot. His friends managed to escape.
A few vendors and labourers in the market area who saw the attack alerted the police. The City Market police rushed to the spot and collected details about the incident. a case of murder has been registered.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B Nimbargi said the incident is suspected to have taken place over the sudden provocation. Efforts are on to nab the suspects.
