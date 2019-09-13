Fly out of KIA with a city map you designed

Let the world see Bengaluru through the eyes of passengers flying out of the Kempegowda International Airport. This is the idea behind a unique map design contest launched on Thursday by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

BIAL has invited artists, architects and anyone who has an inclination to map Bengaluru city to participate in the contest.

Here’s the rationale behind the contest, as articulated by BIAL: “In today’s world, we rely on maps that are available on our phones, so the aim is to provide unique maps that would guide travellers to experience the rich diversity of this vibrant city.”

Three best designed maps, with the artist’s credit, will be printed and made available as takeaways for passengers at designated places inside the airport.

The basic rules are as follows: The map must be fit to scale, follow city boundaries and highlight key landmarks/locations. The design must be unique, original and must not be in circulation, exhibited or created for other purposes.

Applicants can submit their design in soft copy (.jpeg and .ai format), along with a concept note about the inspiration behind the illustration. The last date for submission is October 15.

The top three winners will not just win prizes, but also stand the chance to showcase their talent to millions of people each day, from across the globe. Interested participants can send in their entry to artprogramme@bialairport.com.