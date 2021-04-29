Flyover access to Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal nowhere near completion

Delayed by years, the flyover linking the flashy new Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Baiyappanahalli with Old Madras Road could take months to take a final shape. A spot visit showed the critical connectivity project is nowhere near completion, and the lockdown could delay it even further.

The terminal itself is ready, although the recent flooding had raised questions linked to rainwater management. The South Western Railways (SWR) attributed it to an overflowing valley gutter, and remedial measures are now underway.

But the big question remains: Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurates the city’s third coaching terminal as planned, how do passengers reach the place without hassle? The existing road leading to Old Madras Road is in poor shape, negotiated only by motorcyclists and auto-rickshaws with much struggle.

Last Sunday, a few workers were spotted atop the bridge, cementing the parapet. It was clear from the work status that the project had a long way to go. Scaffoldings were being erected to extend the flyover ramp towards Old Madras Road. Preferring anonymity, site workers said the entire project could take at least another four months to complete.

The only visible change from a few months ago is the completion of an underpass where a level-crossing once stood, right under the upcoming flyover. However, the underpass is only for two-wheelers, although many auto-rickshaws could be seen taking it.

Despite a big board at the underpass entrance forbidding four-wheelers from getting in, a car driver went straight in, triggering chaos and congestion on Sunday. In the absence of proper roads, this was an everyday affair.

Since a long delay is written all over the flyover project, rail analysts say the SWR and the BBMP would have to make alternate arrangements soon. Once passenger trains start chugging into the terminal, the road traffic is bound to dramatically rise on this route.

Plans to build a pedestrian skywalk to the terminal through NGEF land from the Baiyappanahalli rail and metro stations are being talked about. However, this project too is likely to take months if not years to materialise.