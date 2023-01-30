13 IPS officers transferred in Bengaluru

The state government on Monday transferred 13 IPS officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North division, Bengaluru, and Superintendent of Police (SP), Ramanagara district.

D Devaraja, who was recently transferred from Kolar and was awaiting posting, is now posted as DCP, North division, Bengaluru. Patil Vinayak Vasantrao, who was serving as DCP North, has now been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Bengaluru.

Karthik Reddy, who was serving as SP, Wireless, has been posted as SP, Ramanagara. K Santosh Babu was transferred from being SP, Ramanagara, and has been posted as SP, Intelligence.

D R Siri Gowri, awaiting posting will be SP, Internal Security Division (ISD). T P Shivakumar, who was serving as SP, Chamarajanagar, is posted as SP, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL).

Shekhar H Tekkannavar is posted as DCP, Law and Order, Belagavi City, from SP and Principal Police, Training School, Mysuru. Padmini Sahoo, AIGP, Bengaluru, is transferred and posted as SP Chamarajanagar.

Predeep Gunti is posted as SP, Prisons. Geetha M S, DCP, Crime and Traffic, Mysuru City, is transferred and posted as SP and Principal Police, Training School, Mysuru. K Ramarajan, who was serving as DCP, Command Centre, is posted as SP, Kodagu.

Kodagu SP Aiyappa is posted as SP, Intelligence. Ravindra Kashinath Gadadi, who was serving as DCP, Law and Order, Belagavi City, is posted as DCP, Command Centre, Bengaluru.