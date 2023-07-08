2nd edition of Sangamam, TM Krishna concert today

2nd edition of Sangamam, TM Krishna concert on July 8

The event is part of a series called 'Sangamam', now in its second edition.

  • Jul 08 2023, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 03:35 ist
T M Krishna. Credit: DH Photo

Vocalist T M Krishna will perform and interact with music lovers at an event hosted by Shibulal Family Philanthorpic Initiatives on Saturday.

The event is part of a series called 'Sangamam', now in its second edition. The series aims to bridge classical and folk musicians and dancers with art lovers.

The event, held at St John's Auditorium in Koramangala, begins at 4.30 pm and concludes at 7 pm.

