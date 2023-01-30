Airavat Club Class bus from B'luru to Vijayawada on Friday and Saturday

The KSRTC will run an Airavat Club Class bus service between Bengaluru and Vijayawada on Fridays and Saturdays.

The fare will be Rs 1,420 on Fridays and Rs 1,310 on Saturdays. On both days, the bus will depart at 7.30 pm from Bengaluru and Vijayawada and reach its destination at 8.30 am.

In Bengaluru, the bus will depart from the Shanthinagar bus stand and stop at Silk Board Junction, Iblur Junction, Marathahalli, ITI Gate, KR Puram and Hoskote. In Andhra Pradesh, the stops will be at Tirupati, Nellore and Guntur.