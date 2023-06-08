Artistic landfill takes centre stage at Bagmane Tech Park

As part of the #InvaluableRecyclers campaign launched in the city on Thursday, an art installation in the form of a landfill was set up at Bagmane Tech Park.

The landfill installation was meticulously crafted over six days by five informal waste pickers, who sourced 30 kilograms of waste from dry waste collection centres.

The campaign aims to shed light on the remarkable efforts of over 22,500 informal waste pickers in managing the city's daily production of 5,757 metric tonnes of solid waste.

Informal waste pickers stop a whopping 38,32,50,000 kilograms of waste from reaching landfills by making it available for recycling. The landfill installation will serve to remind residents of the city its Happy Number – 38,32,50,000 – and the contribution of #InvaluableRecyclers in reducing it. The experience was augmented with an Instagram AR filter.

The art installation embarks on a journey across five business parks in Bengaluru, along with a resident welfare association, a mall, and a college.

Indira, an informal waste picker who helped in creating the installation, told DH, "I am happy to see this installation because, through this, thousands of people will get to know about our work and what we do for Bengaluru and its environment."