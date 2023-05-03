Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board water adalat on May 3

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11 am in (East-1)-1, (East-2)-1, (South East-1), (South East-4), (West-1)-1, (West-2)-1, (North West-1), (North West-3), (Central-1)-1, (North East-1), and (North-1)-1 subdivisions.

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, delay in providing water and sanitary connections and other issues will be settled during the adalat.

Citizens can call 1916 for details or report any problems related to the water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp on 8762228888.