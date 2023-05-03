Bengaluru: BWSSB water adalat tomorrow

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board water adalat on May 3

Citizens can call 1916 for details or report any problems related to the water supply

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2023, 02:26 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 03:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11 am in (East-1)-1, (East-2)-1, (South East-1), (South East-4), (West-1)-1, (West-2)-1, (North West-1), (North West-3), (Central-1)-1, (North East-1), and (North-1)-1 subdivisions. 

Also Read | Bengalurians battle disrupted water supply in North, East parts of city   
 

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, delay in providing water and sanitary connections and other issues will be settled during the adalat. 

Citizens can call 1916 for details or report any problems related to the water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp on 8762228888.

