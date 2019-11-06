BBMP seeks time to act against corrupt officials

The BBMP has sought 15 days’ time from the Justice Nagmohan Das Committee to initiate action against corrupt officials and contractors involved in public works between 2008 and 2012.

The legislative committee headed by S A Ramdas on Tuesday held a meeting with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials to discuss the recommendations of the Nagmohan Das Committee, where the officials were taken to task for not submitting supportive documents in the matter.

The Committee has already submitted its report on corruption cases in Malleshwaram, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Gandhinagar. The same was reported by senior IAS officer Rajendra Kumar Kataria.

The Committee expressed disappointment over the BBMP not initiating action against the corrupt officials so far. Questioning the civic body, the panel wondered how much more time it required to act.

Addressing the media after the meeting, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “The committee discussed the case thoroughly. We have requested for 15 days of time to initiate action against the officials, to which the committee agreed.”

Asked why the contractors in question were not blacklisted, Anil Kumar said, “The BBMP had decided not to sanction any works to the contractors involved in the case. But they approached the court challenging the BBMP. Now the court has said that a decision should be taken only after the submission of contractors so as to uphold natural justice.”

According to the BBMP, there are about 67 cases involving 33 officials and 31 contractors from whom Rs 76 crore has to be recovered.