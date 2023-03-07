Breast milk bank at Vani Vilas supports 880 infants

Bengaluru: Breast milk bank at Vani Vilas supports 880 infants in first year

The breast milk, donated by both new mothers within the hospital and from outside donors, is provided to infants admitted to the neonatal ICU

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2023, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 02:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

In its first year of operation, the breast milk bank at Vani Vilas provided benefits to a total of 886 babies, including 300 preterm infants.

The breast milk, donated by both new mothers within the hospital and from outside donors, is provided to infants admitted to the neonatal ICU. The milk bank was established on March 8, 2022.

"Since the last two months, we have been giving only breast milk to babies in NICU. Earlier we used to give them formula, but now we don't have to," said Dr Savitha C, medical superintendent at the hospital.

Dr Shivaprakash Sosale, in-charge of NICU, says this has also made babies healthier, and reduced cases of infections and sepsis. "The milk is given to babies who are pre-term or ill, or in cases where the mother's milk secretion is low. It may also be needed for abandoned babies or those whose parents are involved in POCSO cases," he said. The hospital gets a high number of low birth-weight babies, of whom many have related complications.

Over 158 litres of breast milk has been collected at the centre so far, of which 101 litres has been used. The milk collected is deep-frozen and stored. Before use, it is thawed, pasteurised and checked for infections, Dr Savitha said. The hospital has a dedicated 2,400 sq ft area for the milk bank.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Breast Milk Bank
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

 