Bengaluru: Dawoodi Bohras hold Ramzan prayers

Bengaluru: Dawoodi Bohras hold Ramzan prayers

In the city, community members gather in Burhani Masjid, Gottigere; Mohammedi Masjid, JP Nagar; and Qutbi Masjid, Basappa Circle, to attend prayers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 02:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 04:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Dawoodi Bohra community is holding prayers and other religious affairs to mark the holy month of Ramzan, which began on March 23. 

Dawoodi Bohras are a sub-sect of Shia Muslims. 

In the city, community members gather in Burhani Masjid, Gottigere; Mohammedi Masjid, JP Nagar; and Qutbi Masjid, Basappa Circle, to attend prayers. The community has also appointed committees to plan daily religious affairs, organise iftar meals, and look into cleanliness and waste management in and around community centres, a press release said. 

"Ramzan is an occasion of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and strengthening our bonds with family and friends. It is a time when our community comes together to support one another and share in the blessings of this month," said Ali Asgar Mamuwala, media coordinator. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ramzan
Ramadan
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

'Grim' criminal abuse of ChatGPT is coming: Europol

'Grim' criminal abuse of ChatGPT is coming: Europol

Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno

Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

 