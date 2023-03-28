Bengaluru: Dawoodi Bohras hold Ramzan prayers

The Dawoodi Bohra community is holding prayers and other religious affairs to mark the holy month of Ramzan, which began on March 23.

Dawoodi Bohras are a sub-sect of Shia Muslims.

In the city, community members gather in Burhani Masjid, Gottigere; Mohammedi Masjid, JP Nagar; and Qutbi Masjid, Basappa Circle, to attend prayers. The community has also appointed committees to plan daily religious affairs, organise iftar meals, and look into cleanliness and waste management in and around community centres, a press release said.

"Ramzan is an occasion of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and strengthening our bonds with family and friends. It is a time when our community comes together to support one another and share in the blessings of this month," said Ali Asgar Mamuwala, media coordinator.