Bengaluru decked up for Christmas

Churches across Bengaluru are decked up for Christmas, ushering in a festive spirit amid the biting cold.

The prayer halls are decorated with colourful lights and a variety of themes to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas cribs built by volunteers and members are on display at several churches in Central Bengaluru. Spreading the message of peace and harmony, several churches held midnight prayer services in which thousands of devotees took part. Individuals dressed up as Santa Claus greeted and cheered up the crowd amid the melodious carols by choir groups. Several churches and prayer halls have organised special prayer services on Wednesday, too.

A number of malls and shopping hubs have also been decorated for Christmas and New Year's celebrations. MG Road, Commercial Street, Shivajinagar, HRBR Layout, Whitefield, HSR Layout and Koramangala buzzed with festival-related commercial activities. Almost all prominent malls attracted the festive crowd with shopping offers.