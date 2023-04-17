Bengaluru: Dr Halkatti Foundation award

Bengaluru
Bengaluru, DHNS,
  • Apr 17 2023, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 06:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Dr PG Halkatti Foundation has announced a new annual national award for distinguished contributors in the fields of literature, academics and philanthropy to commemorate Dr Halkatti’s birth anniversary which falls on July 2. 

The awards carry a trophy, a citation and Rs 1 lakh in cash, the foundation stated in a news release. 

The awardees will be selected by the former Kannada and Culture Department commissioner, Dr Manu Baligar, and members of the PG Halkatti Foundation. 

Born in 1880, Dr Halkatti was a lawyer, politician, litterateur and social reformer who dedicated his life to spreading the ideals of Shiva Sharanas, the news release said. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
awards

