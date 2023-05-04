Bengaluru: HAL, IICA in academic, research tie-up

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will partner with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) for programmes in capacity-building, education, research and consulting.

The institutions, under the partnership formalised on Tuesday, will design and deliver training programmes in areas like leadership development, strategy, corporate finance, governance, valuation, and mergers and acquisitions.

The programmes will be offered to HAL officers and participants from other organisations, an HAL statement said on Wednesday. The MoU envisages exchange of knowledge and resources between HAL and IICA for conducting research, training and consultancy sessions.

C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL, said the HAL Management Academy as the apex learning and development centre for HAL officials has “in-depth understanding of the training needs” and takes care of competence development requirements at various levels of the organisation.

The MoU will facilitate a collaboration between the two institutions in the spirit of industry-academia interfaces, he said.

Praveen Kumar, Director-General and CEO, IICA, said the institution looked at the collaboration as a step to equip central public sector enterprises in enhancing competitiveness while operating in challenging environments.