Bengaluru: Meet 'Tulasi', BBP's elephant calf

The Bannerghatta Biological Park ((BBP) celebrated the birth of an elephant calf on Monday as they named the newborn after the Padmashri awardee 'Tulasi Gowda'. The officials named the elephant calf as 'Tulasi'. The 13-year-old elephant 'Vanashree' had delivered her second female calf on 30th January. Both the mother and calf were under observation and on Monday formally inducted into the BBP family.

According to Vanashri Vipin Singh, Executive Director, BBP, the elephant had first delivered way back in February 2014. "We are happy to share that both the mother and calf are doing well. The addition of the calf has increased the population of elephants to 23 at BBP. We named her after Padmashri Tulasi Gowda, hailing from Honnali in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada who has contributed immensely towards conservation of the environment, forest despite having no formal education," she said.