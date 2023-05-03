Bengaluru metro accident: CMRS to hold statutory inquiry on May 3-4

Nearly four months after the deadly metro accident in northeastern Bengaluru’s HBR Layout, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will hold a statutory inquiry into the tragedy.

A notification published on Tuesday stated that A M Chowdhary, CMRS, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, would hold a statutory inquiry into the “occurrence of (the) unusual incident at AP 218-pier cage reinforcement falling on the road during construction of elevated structures for Bangalore Metro Phase 2B on 10.01.2023”.

Members of the public with knowledge of the incident and matters related to it can personally submit evidence during the inquiry, which will take place from 10 am onwards on May 3 and 4. The venue is Cauvery Meeting Hall, 4th Floor, BMRTCL Annex-1 Building, BMTC Complex, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru-560027.

They can also write to the CMRS, 2nd Floor, Rail Sanraksha Bhawan, behind Divisional Railway Office, Bengaluru-560023, call 080-22260650 or e-mail to crsscsbc@swr.railnet.gov.in.

The reinforcement cage fell on a four-member family travelling on a motorcycle, killing a woman and her toddler son. These were the first public fatalities since construction on the Bengaluru metro began in 2007.

An inquiry by Indian Institute of Science concluded that inadequate supporting mechanisms, specifically the failure to use a crane that could hold the reinforcement cage, caused the accident.