Bengaluru: Netherlands consulate general hosts photo exhibition

The Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands is showcasing a photography exhibition highlighting the resilience of women and promoting empowerment.

The World Press Photo Foundation has developed the exhibition, titled ‘Resilience – Stories of Women Inspiring Change', which is presented in collaboration with the Office of International Affairs and the Department of Sociology and Social Work, Christ (Deemed-to-be University).

The foundation selected 36 photographs taken by 17 photographers from 13 different countries, featuring stories of women, girls, and communities who embody resilience and determination even in the face of adversity. Some of the photographs are award-winning.

Ewout de Wit, Consul General of the Netherlands in Bengaluru, told DH that promoting women’s rights and gender equality has been a key focus of the Dutch foreign policy for some time.

“If more people have equal opportunities, we will have a safer, more stable and more prosperous world,” Ewout de Wit said.

Delhi hosted the exhibition last month and it will move to Mumbai in May. It will be open between April 18 and 28, from 9 am to 4.30 pm, near the Central Block of Christ (Deemed-to-be University)'s Central Campus on Hosur Road. However, only students and staff of the college can attend.