Bengaluru: Pedestrian dies after two-wheeler knocks him down near Ashoka Pillar

A 60-year-old pedestrian died after a motorcycle struck him near Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar, South Bengaluru, on Monday, police said.

The family of Ganesh B, the victim, alleged that Nimhans refused to treat him, citing lack of a ventilator bed. He was eventually taken to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed to injuries at night. The family suggested that they had lost the crucial golden hour because of Nimhans' refusal to treat him at the beginning.

The motorcycle rider was also injured and hospitalised. Police will arrest him for causing death due to negligence — IPC Section 304(A) — once he recovers.

Siddapura resident Ganesh was walking on T Mariappa Road when an oncoming motorcycle (KA 05 EN 9899) knocked him down near Maiya Multi Speciality Hospital around 1.45 pm.

Ganesh suffered grievous injuries to his head, right hand and other body parts. The motorcyclist and the pillion rider also fell down and suffered injuries.

All three were taken to Maiya Hospital where doctors suggested Ganesh be taken to Nimhans.

At Nimhans, doctors told his family that no ventilator beds were available and sent them away. But a source suggested that Nimhans doctors declined to treat Ganesh given his unconscious state. He was eventually taken to Victoria Hospital where he passed away at night, the source said.

Nimhans officials could not be reached for comment.

An officer from the Wilson Garden traffic police station said the motorcyclist was speeding but wasn't drunk. Police initially booked him under IPC Sections 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering others' lives or personal safety) and 279 (rash and negligent driving). They will now invoke Section 304(A), too, and arrest the rider.

Ganesh's wife, Manjula, has filed a police complaint.