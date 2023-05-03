Bengaluru: Seminar on maternal mental health at Nimhans

Nimhans, in association with mental health platform Haplocare, is organising a free online seminar on Wednesday to observe World Maternal Mental Health Day.

Mental health issues affect a fifth of women during pregnancy or in the first year after childbirth, according to a press release from Nimhans. But this population faces many challenges in accessing healthcare, such as lack of awareness on where to seek support or understanding their symptoms, difficulties in transport and finances, along with stigma.

The seminar, under the theme 'Stronger Together', aims to encourage women to talk about maternal mental health issues, seek support and raise awareness. It will bring together women with lived experiences of these issues, new mothers, pregnant women and mental health advocates.

The event includes a listening circle where women can share their problems. Experts, including a perinatal psychologist, music therapist, yoga practitioner and pediatrician, will then discuss simple techniques to manage symptoms.

Dr Prabha Chandra, senior professor of psychiatry, Nimhans, will speak on 'When to seek help'. The seminar is open to all, and will start at 2 pm.

As per the release, Nimhans and Haplocare are also working together to offer digital solutions that obstetricians can use to evaluate mental health of mothers in their clinics, and to women for self-assessment. The two organisations are also launching new projects in May, which is Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month.