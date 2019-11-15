B'luru: Prince Charles celebrates birthday with Camilla

Prince Charles Thursday arrived at SOUKYA - Dr Mathai’s International Holistic Health Centre at Whitefield, where his wife Camilla has been going through rejuvenation therapy since Monday.

The couple celebrated the Prince’s birthday at the centre with a private dinner.

The private facility sprawls over 30 acres of certified organic eco-friendly farm and offers treatments to over 100 conditions. This is Charles’s first visit to the centre.

The Dutchess has been taking the holistic rejuvenation therapy under the care of Dr Isaac Mathai.

Organic veg food

“The royal couple would partake organic vegetarian food during their stay here and the food is mostly grown on campus,” sources said.

“Both of them are here for rejuvenation and are not taking any (specific) form of treatment.

“Their therapy will primarily be Ayurvedic and Naturopathy. They’ll also practise yoga during their stay,” sources added.

Therapy sessions at the facility last from one to four weeks. Charles and Camilla would wind up their therapy here on Saturday and proceed to New Zealand.

The centre has hosted guests from 100 countries. It offers various forms of treatment ranging from Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy to Yoga and wellness.

When contacted, the centre, however, refused to reveal details about the royal couple’s health.

In recent times, a host of politicians and celebs have visited wellness centres in Bengaluru to take rejuvenation and other forms of treatments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been a guest at the S-Vyasa centre, off Bannerghatta Road, where he took treatment from his Yoga guru Dr H R Nagendra.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal often visits the Jindal Naturecure Centre off Tumakuru Road with his wife to get treatment for his diabetes and stress-induced ailments.