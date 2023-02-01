BMTC driver found hanging in lodge

A 26-year-old BMTC bus driver who checked into a lodge with a woman was found hanging inside the room.

On Monday morning, Puttegowda, who hails from Kalli Hosur village in Ramanagara district’s Channapatna taluk, checked into the Malnad Guestline Lodge in Kengeri with a woman. She later left the room, locking it from the outside.

A room boy went to ask Puttegowda about the payment and found him hanging, causing him to alert his employer. The police were notified around midnight.

The room boy told the police that he wanted to find out if Puttegowda would pay in cash or using a digital wallet. Puttegowda had stated at the time of check-in that he wanted to take rest.

A police officer said they did not find a death note in the room. Kengeri police have taken up a case of unnatural death based on a complaint from Puttegowda’s brother, Siddegowda. After the post-mortem, they handed over Puttegowda’s body to his family.

Police are looking for the woman who visited Puttegowda, about whom the family has raised suspicions.

Early in the morning, Puttegowda left home telling his family that he was going to work.

He was a contract worker attached to a BMTC depot near Bidadi.