BMTC extends free travel facility to II PU students during exams

In view of the second pre-university exams scheduled from March 9 to 29, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is issuing free/concession passes to students to travel from their residence to the college.
In a release on Monday, BMTC said that it has extended free travel facility in all BMTC ordinary services to second PU students from their homes to the examination centers.
They can avail this facility by producing the exam hall or admission ticket. All schedules and trips will be operated on the date of the exams. Additional trips will be operated as per the demand.
