Brain dead accident victim's organs harvested in Mangaluru

The organs of a 37-year-old accident victim who was declared brain dead after an accident, was harvested at Fr Muller Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru on Monday.

Dhanya Kumar H M from Horatti village of Mudigere had met with a bike accident on December 8 at Sabbenahalli and was brought to the hospital on December 9. He had suffered severe head injuries. When he did not respond to treatment and was declared brain-dead, the family members expressed their willingness to donate organs and save the lives of other patients.

He was declared brain dead by a panel of expert doctors, under Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994. As per Jeevasarthakathe, heart and lungs were sent to MGM Healthcare in Chennai, Liver and pancreas to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru, one kidney to KMC in Manipal and another kidney to A J Hospital in Mangaluru.

Dr Uday Kumar K, Medical superintendent, of Fr Muller Medical College Hospital said “there is awareness on organ donation among people and are coming forward to donate organs.”