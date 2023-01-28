Buoyed by 1% quota, transgenders look for more opportunities

The selection of three transgenders as a Graduate Primary Teacher(GPT) at government schools has opened up a host of opportunities for the transgender community that was given a 1 per cent reservation by the state government in employment sectors.

Ever since three of them from the community made it to the list, there has been an increased awareness and enthusiasm among the community members to aim for government jobs.

“I have been getting calls from members of our community requesting help to prepare for competitive exams. Many of them have come forward to utilise the opportunity the government has given us,” said Pooja, one of the trans women who has qualified to work as a GPT.

She added that many of them were struggling to apply for the posts even though they were eligible. “Though I had completed MA in social science and a B Ed graduage, I was hesitant to apply to the post for three years till the Supreme Court and state government gave us a push. Also, it is difficult to get the study materials and people who can guide us to prepare for the exams. Many of them do not respond to us,” Pooja said.

Akkai Padamshali, the renowned transgender activist from Bengaluru, said that this is a milestone and it has motivated people in the community. “Eight years after the judgement by the Supreme Court, finally things are moving in a positive direction and this has inspired many of them in the community,” she said.

For many transgenders, getting into a government job is now a dream since that would mean acceptance into mainstream society. “It is the sad reality of our community that we will be accepted only when we achieve something. A government job is a door for acceptance and recognition for many of us,” Pooja said. However, many of the sexual minorities struggle to get even basic education and the government has to take immediate measures, Akkai opined.

“We need better facilities and the government needs to take measures to help and encourage people from the community. Though many of them leave their houses and come out to pursue something, they fail at it owing to lack of support and guidance,” she said.

She further added that lessons on the inclusion of sexual minorities should be added to the curriculum. “If the children are educated to treat us equally, the society will get better and we need to work towards such an inclusive society,” she said.