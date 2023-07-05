BWSSB water adalat on July 6

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2023, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 03:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.

Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.

Also Read | BWSSB plans nine sewage treatment plants on lakebeds to stop floods, pollution 

Consumers from the BWSSB's (East-1)-1, (East-2)-1, (South East-1), (South East-4), (West-1)-1, (West-2)-1, (North West-1), (North West-3), (Central-1)-1, (North East-1), and (North-1)-1 subdivisions can take part.  

Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp on 8762228888.

 

 

BWSSB
Bengaluru

