BWSSB water adalat on July 6

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.
Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
Consumers from the BWSSB's (East-1)-1, (East-2)-1, (South East-1), (South East-4), (West-1)-1, (West-2)-1, (North West-1), (North West-3), (Central-1)-1, (North East-1), and (North-1)-1 subdivisions can take part.
Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp on 8762228888.
