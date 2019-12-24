CAG launches maiden probe into Indira Canteens

Indira Canteen, a pet project of the previous Congress government, is being investigated for food quality, alleged irregularities and ways to improve the subsidised eateries.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is examining whether a large amount of money being spent on the eateries is utilised properly, while an internal committee of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is probing the alleged irregularities in implementing the project. The third investigation is being conducted by scholars from Bangalore University (BU) on the quality of food.

All three probes are expected to assess the hurdles and ways of improving the canteen.

CAG officers are inspecting the 198 canteens, both stationary and mobile, and their kitchens to determine the method of food preparation. They are also checking transport, food quality and other aspects.

BBMP officials said the CAG had raised 17 questions regarding the implementation of the project to the Urban Development Department (UDD) and the civic body’s finance wing. The two agencies have submitted their answers.

Since the CAG is probing the canteen for the first time, it is quite possible that its report may highlight irregularities in its implementation. As for the BBMP, this is the second internal investigation on the canteens.

BBMP officials have been instructed to work on the ideas to improve the canteens once the research scholars from the BU’s Social Policy and Food Management Department finish their studies and submit their report.