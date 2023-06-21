Christ University hosts international workshop on tech for peace 

The Department of Computer Science at Christ (Deemed-to-be University) organised an international workshop on 'Technology for Peace' at its central campus on Hosur Road on Wednesday.

The workshop, held in collaboration with Field Services and Inter-cultural Learning India under the Erasmus+ Program — the European Union's initiative to support education, training, youth, and sport — highlighted the importance of service and the effective utilisation of technology among youth for rendering peace.

Rakesh Soans, president, FSL India, emphasised the significance of volunteering in creating a better world.

Adina Vladu, president, International EDU Center, Romania, shared her experience with the Erasmus+ Program and how it contributes to a positive societal change. She also discussed the upcoming launch of a mobile application that aims to bridge the gap between volunteers and organisations, enabling youth to use technology for the betterment of the society.

International volunteers shared their experiences and the various projects they had worked on.

Anil Joseph Pinto, registrar, Christ (Deemed-to-be University), and Dr Rajesh Kanna R, assistant professor, Department of Computer Science at the university, were also present.