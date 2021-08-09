Christ varsity to begin UG, PG courses today

Starting its first year UG and PG programmes from its Bengaluru campuses, the Christ (Deemed to be University) is organising a virtual inauguration of classes for the fresh batches on Monday.

The varsity had sent an email to students and parents on August 2 regarding the virtual inauguration.

Students who enrolled for the first-year UG and PG courses can take part in the virtual event, to which parents and guardians are also invited. The programme can be viewed live on https://youtu.be/cKbVThkkLyc.

Varsity registrar Dr Anil Joseph Pinto said regular course instruction will begin online after Monday’s inaugural event.

"Links for the classes will be sent by the respective departments or course instructors to the university emails of the students. The students are advised to activate their email IDs and check them regularly for updates, notices and information from the departments concerned and the university.

"Any email communication from the students should be through the university email ID as the university responds to student emails received only from their university email IDs to ensure the authenticity of the communication and emails," the registrar said.