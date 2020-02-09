Citizens must decide what’s good for Cubbon Park, says Mayor

Days after civil society members expressed concern over the proposal for development works in Cubbon Park, Mayor M Goutham Kumar called upon the public to conduct a survey and give suggestions.

Speaking at a discussion organised by the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, the mayor said several works, estimated to cost Rs 40 crore, will be taken up under the Smart City Project.

“The park doesn’t need such big ticket works. This is tax payers’ money. Let the public survey the needs and give a report. It will help us to take up beneficial works,” he said.

Association president S Umesh said work taken up under the Smart City project should not use concrete. Noting that children already have a dedicated space in the park at Bal Bhavan, he said the work on another park was unnecessary. “Instead, importance should be given for growing more trees and reducing vehicle congestion,” he said.

Mazoom, a member of the association, said emergency communication systems and a helpline were required in the park. “Such systems will help in case of kidnappings or accidents. Priority should be given to set up an emergency medical care centre and installing first-aid boxes,” he said.