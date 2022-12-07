CM Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate design conference 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to inaugurate ‘BLR Design Week’, a three-day conference centered around urban transformation, at Hotel Lalit Ashok and Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Thursday.
The conference, hosted by the Association of Designers of India, will address themes like sustainability, entrepreneurship, and Bengaluru’s future in the sector. The event is a culmination of the BLR Design Week initiated in 2018.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC
Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover
Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb
Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list
Belgium star Hazard retires from international football