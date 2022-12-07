CM Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate design conference 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to inaugurate ‘BLR Design Week’, a three-day conference centered around urban transformation, at Hotel Lalit Ashok and Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Thursday.

The conference, hosted by the Association of Designers of India, will address themes like sustainability, entrepreneurship, and Bengaluru’s future in the sector. The event is a culmination of the BLR Design Week initiated in 2018.