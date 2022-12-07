CM Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate design conference 

CM Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate design conference 

The conference will address themes like sustainability, entrepreneurship, and Bengaluru’s future in the sector

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 07 2022, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 04:18 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to inaugurate ‘BLR Design Week’, a three-day conference centered around urban transformation, at Hotel Lalit Ashok and Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Thursday.

The conference, hosted by the Association of Designers of India, will address themes like sustainability, entrepreneurship, and Bengaluru’s future in the sector. The event is a culmination of the BLR Design Week initiated in 2018.

basavaraj bommai
Bengaluru
Karnataka

