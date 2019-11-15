Consulate in touch with woman assaulted in Sharjah

The Sharjah police detained a man after a Bengaluru woman in the United Arab Emirates accused her husband of domestic violence on Twitter.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai reached out to Jasmine Sultana, who posted a video on Twitter accusing abuse by her husband at their residence in Sharjah and sought help.

The consulate tweeted that its officials had met Sultana and were in regular touch with her. Mohammad Khizar Ulla, her husband, was called to the consulate, even as he was already questioned by the police in Sharjah.

Sultana, a 33-year-old Master in Business Administration, posted on Twitter a video of herself with blood oozing out of her right eye. She sobbed as she narrated her ordeal and sought help.

“I want help urgently because I don’t want to stay in the UAE any more with my husband. I want to go back (to) my home country India with my kids – one is 5-year-old and (the) second is 17-month-old. (I) am from Bangalore (Bengaluru) India .....currently (I) am in Sharjah UAE (UAE),” she posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Many Twitterati retweeted the video of Sultana. Some drew the attention of the Embassy of India in the United Arab Emirates and the CGI in Dubai as well as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“#Sharjah police thank u for the kind support ....require help and support till we reach my home country India Bangalore safely me and my kids,” Sultana posted early on Thursday.

She is learnt to have conveyed to the officials of the consulate her fear that Khizar Ulla may harm her and her children in case he is freed by the Police.

Alleging that her husband had taken away her passport, she requested the consulate to issue her and her two children emergency travel document so that they could return to Bengaluru.