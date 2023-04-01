Deccan Herald-Prajavani walkathon in Bengaluru on April 1

Deccan Herald and Prajavani are organising a ‘Save Water’ walkathon on April 1, to observe World Water Day. The walkathon will start at 6.30 am from Trinity Circle and culminate at the BBMP head office. Around 500 people are expected to participate.

The walk will proceed along Anil Kumble Circle, MG Road, Minsk Square, GPO, Vidhana Soudha, KR Circle and Hudson Circle. The event is being held in collaboration with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), BBMP, Bescom, PES College and Manipal Hospitals.

City police commissioner C H Prathap Reddy, Special Commissioner (Traffic) Dr M A Saleem and film actor Rishi will flag off the walkathon.

PES University chancellor M R Doreswamy, KSPCB president Shanth A Thimmaiah, KSPCB founder member R Girish, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) M N Anucheth and Executive Editor, Prajavani, Ravindra Bhat will be present at the closing ceremony.

The event also marks the 75th anniversary of Deccan Herald and Prajavani.