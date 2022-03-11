DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit Live Updates: Narayana Health chairman Devi Shetty talks on Digital Disruption of Healthcare

Deccan Herald’s prestigious Bengaluru 2040 Summit is bringing together some of India’s most influential policymakers, corporate titans, entrepreneurs, activists, and celebrities to design a roadmap of the way forward for “India’s Silicon Valley”. Stay tuned to DH for the live updates.
"Covid-19 has disrupted the health care industry around the world. In the near future, people consulting with doctors first for the diagnosis will become the new normal. The doctor will have the entire medical history of the patient on their phone and do instant diagnosis. They will only go to the hospital only if necessary and everything else will be online," said Devi Shetty
Dr. Devi P. Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health gives the keynote address on Digital Disruption of Healthcare.
Sitaraman Shankar CEO, TPML & Editor, Deccan Herald talks at Deccan Herald 2040 summit in Bengaluru