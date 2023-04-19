Digitising heritage: Workshop explores modern tools to preserve culture 

To celebrate World Heritage Day on April 18, enthusiasts and students convened at the Venkatappa Art Gallery for a full-day workshop on modern techniques to trace and conserve our cultural heritage.

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Mysuru, collaborated with The Mythic Society, Bengaluru, to organise a day-long workshop. V Nagaraj, honorary secretary of The Mythic Society, and R Gopal, director of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, inaugurated the workshop along with P L Udaykumar, workshop conductor and historian-conservationist.

With "Heritage Changes" as this year’s theme, the workshop focused on how changes in the environment and human actions can affect cultural heritage. Participants also discussed ways to preserve heritage both physically and digitally for future generations.

The interactive workshop was attended by Diploma in Epigraphy students from Kannada Sahitya Parishath and history students from Maharani Cluster University and St Joseph's University. They learned how to use technology to verify and digitally preserve inscriptions. Students also had the opportunity to read several century-old inscriptions outside the gallery.