Diplomats attend meet-and-greet gala in Bengaluru

Five consuls general, 20 honorary consuls and Moroccan Ambassador to India Mohammed Maliki attended a meet-and-greet gala at the Royal Orchid Hotel, Old Airport Road, on Sunday.

The gala was organised by the Rotary Club of Bangalore in collaboration with the Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India to raise funds for various projects planned by the Rotary Club.

Sukhen Padmanabha, Director of International Services, Rotary Club of Bangalore, said that this year's project was focused on procuring dialysis machines.

Sanjay Udani, president of the Rotary Club of Bangalore, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the club's work over the years. Dr K J Purushotham Reddy, vice president of BRICS, and others were present.

The cultural programme opened with a Yakshagana performance, a Tanoura performance by a Moroccan dancer and a few more dance performances from different parts of the world.