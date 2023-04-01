Dr Balaram is new ATREE chairperson

Dr Balaram is new Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment chairperson

One of India’s leading biochemists, Balaram is a Padma Bhushan recipient

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 01 2023, 02:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 04:11 ist
Dr P Balaram. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) on Friday announced the appointment of Dr P Balaram, former director of the Indian Institute of Science, as chairperson of its Board of Trustees (BoT), effective April 2023.

Balaram is currently co-chair of the BoT. The current chairperson, Dr Kamal Bawa, stepped down from the BoT on Friday. One of India’s leading biochemists, Balaram is a Padma Bhushan recipient. He has been associated with ATREE’s BoT since 2020 and has played a significant role in steering the organisation during the pandemic, ATREE said in a statement on Friday.

Bawa has been the chairperson of ATREE’s BoT since its inception in 1996 and has played a critical role in shaping the institution’s research and conservation agenda. Balaram said he looked forward to “building on Dr Bawa's legacy”. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

 