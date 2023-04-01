Dr Balaram is new Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment chairperson

The Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) on Friday announced the appointment of Dr P Balaram, former director of the Indian Institute of Science, as chairperson of its Board of Trustees (BoT), effective April 2023.

Balaram is currently co-chair of the BoT. The current chairperson, Dr Kamal Bawa, stepped down from the BoT on Friday. One of India’s leading biochemists, Balaram is a Padma Bhushan recipient. He has been associated with ATREE’s BoT since 2020 and has played a significant role in steering the organisation during the pandemic, ATREE said in a statement on Friday.

Bawa has been the chairperson of ATREE’s BoT since its inception in 1996 and has played a critical role in shaping the institution’s research and conservation agenda. Balaram said he looked forward to “building on Dr Bawa's legacy”.