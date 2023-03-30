East Bengaluru gets light evening rainfall after a hot day

East B'luru gets light evening rainfall after a hot day

Mercury dropped in Whitefield, Mahadevapura, Kundalahalli and other eastern suburbs in the evening

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2023, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 03:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Eastern parts of Bengaluru received light rainfall on Wednesday night while the rest of the city mostly remained rainless. 

Mercury dropped in Whitefield, Mahadevapura, Kundalahalli and other eastern suburbs in the evening as the heavens opened up after a hot day. 

By 11.30 pm, the IMD's observatory at HAL airport recorded 2 mm of rainfall. The observatory represents the city's eastern areas. 

While the rainfall caused traffic jams on some roads, BBMP officials said they didn't receive any complaints of waterlogging. 

The HAL airport observatory recorded 22 mm of rainfall in March, 13 mm higher than normal. 

The light rainfall reduced the maximum temperature by a degree to 33.1ºC. 

There wasn't much rain in the city's core. While some parts of central Bengaluru received light rainfall, an IMD official said it was too low to measure. The maximum temperature was normal at 34ºC. 

For Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a partly cloudy sky that may produce thunder and lightning. 

Peninsular India, particularly Bengaluru, gets convective rainfall. It occurs when the sun's energy heats the earth's surface, causing water to evaporate into water vapour.

