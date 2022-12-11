Fall in temperature: city doctors caution against infection

Bengaluru is witnessing light to moderate rainfall which may continue till December 12, due to cyclone Mandous, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

City doctors say that the fall in temperature and rise in humidity may affect the respiratory tract. “This usually gives rise to blocked or stuffy nose, cold, and sore throat. The dust inside homes can also give rise to dust mites and irritate children’s respiratory tracts,” says paediatrician Dr H Paramesh.

He says that cross ventilation in the home is important.

“When all windows of the house are closed, there’s no way for the air to cross over. If someone is sneezing inside the house, the germs stay behind leading to infections among children and causing viral fever. Lack of cross ventilation causes more rapid spread of infection among the family members, and thereby in the population.”

Dr Paramesh suggests some precautions: “When coughing or sneezing, do cover your nose, preferably using a cotton handkerchief, and wash your hands afterwards. Cover yourself up and maintain your body temperature. Fruits and vegetables are very important for strengthening your immune system because they have a lot of antioxidants. Steamed food is also helpful during cold weather.”

Dr Ajith Benedict Royan of Hosmat Super Speciality Hospital said that the hospital commonly sees cases of common cold, body pain, runny nose or sore throat during rains.

“Incidences of viral fever have increased over time. To avoid this, take freshly cooked warm food. Refrigerated food should be always warmed before consumption, and refrain from having cold food as much as possible. Warm water helps maintain body temperature as well,” he said. He too recommended including fruits and vegetables in diet.

Royan adds, “ Stay away from people who are sneezing or coughing or have fever because one can easily contract an infection during wet weather. Use a mask to prevent spread of germs.”