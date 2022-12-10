Fine or pain? BBMP ignores plaints on heavy parking penalty

The private operator managing parking spaces in central parts of the city is charging fines up to Rs 500 from motorists without letting them pay charges for the unpaid hours of parking.

Despite motorists complaining about this absurd policy to the BBMP, the civic body is yet to withdraw the penalty system, which no other agency, including Namma Metro, follows.

Under what it calls a smart parking facility, the BBMP has introduced a pay-and-park system on many roads, appointing the city-based private operator Central Parking Services to manage the parking areas on 85 roads. The firm is expected to pay Rs 30 crore per year, though it is yet unclear if the firm is paying the tender amount.

On top of the hourly parking charges, the firm has been slapping two-wheeler riders Rs 250 penalty if they happened to keep their vehicles at the parking space beyond the hours they paid for.

For cars, the penalty goes up to Rs 500. The firm levies a steep fine even if the motorist is late by just 10 minutes.

Motorists forced to pay the penalties this way have dubbed the BBMP’s policies ‘daylight robbery’ and ‘absurd.’

Though commercial establishments charge for parking when vehicles exit the building, Namma Metro does not have a penalty system.

Motorists, therefore, wonder why the city administrators should charge such heavy fines without giving motorists the opportunity to pay for the additional parking time.

“The firm is collecting parking fees in advance for its convenience. Ideally, the fees should be collected in the end. The firm is free to clamp the vehicle that has parked beyond the paid hours. When the motorists come back, they should be allowed to pay without the penalty,” a motorist said.

Speaking to DH, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath acknowledged that the policy needs to be modified. “We will withdraw it.”

Suhail Yusuf, Secretary of Brigade Road Shops and Establishments Association, alleged discrepancies in the parking system. “The conditions applied during the bidding process and the way it is altered should be probed.”