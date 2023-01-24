Flower show: Metro from Lalbagh to any station at Rs 30

Metro commuters can travel from Lalbagh to any station at a flat fare of Rs 30 for the Republic Day flower show.
In a statement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it would introduce return journey paper tickets from Lalbagh for the convenience of the public on Thursday.
The fare from Lalbagh to any metro station on Thursday between 10 am and 8 pm will be a flat Rs 30.
The paper ticket will be valid only for Thursday and they can be bought at any metro station from 8 am to 6 pm.
At Lalbagh, tickets will be available till 8 pm.
Commuters will be required to produce paper tickets at AFC gates to gain entry to the Lalbagh metro station and submit them at the destination station, BMRCL said in the statement.
