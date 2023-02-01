Flowers, poems, and thank you cards: How kids thanked city traffic police

Fifty schoolchildren gathered at the Traffic Police Park on Tuesday to express their gratitude to the traffic police.
Organised by the Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA), the event — titled ‘Celebrating Namma Bengaluru’s Traffic Police’, was attended by Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr M A Saleem, DCP (Traffic, North) Sachin Ghorpade, and 50 traffic police officers.
Saleem applauded the students and said their recognition of the traffic police’s efforts boosted their morale and helped them work better. “You will be the citizens of tomorrow so I encourage you to follow traffic rules; that’s the biggest contribution you can make,” he advised them.
Distributing thank you cards, poems and roses to the traffic policemen, the schoolchildren said they were happy to attend the programme. “We feel very lucky to have attended this programme,” said a student from the Little Flower Public School, adding that this is as important as celebrating Teachers’ Day.
The gathering is the culmination of a three-month traffic awareness initiative by CMCA to recognise traffic police and raise awareness of traffic rules among schoolchildren.
