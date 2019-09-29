Food lovers have a stream of good news

Innovation is definitely flowing in the cut-throat world of the restaurant business, where entrepreneurs are experimenting with novel ideas to stand out from the competition.

A few weeks after the city saw the opening of the Robot Restaurant, Bengalureans, can feast on delicacies with their feet immersed in soothing water at the nation’s first stream restaurant.

Located in the heart of the city, Stonny Brook restaurant uses 10,000 litres of recycled water and places the visitor amid lush greenery and plants.

A fish pedicure will be an added experience to customers, who can have to leave their footwear outside and spend some time at the mini fish spa.

Vinay V, the owner of Vraud Ventures, said he was influenced by the Waterfall Restaurant of the Philippines. The sound of the flowing water will be the only music in the place, he said.

The cutlery will be eco-friendly. Besides Indian cuisine, Chinese, Thai, Japanese, Indonesian and Italian dishes will be served on a variety of bamboo mugs and paper straws. The restaurant will offer variety of Italian wines, the only alcoholic drink offered.

The restaurant will be launched on October 3 and will be thrown open to the public on October 5. Timings: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm.