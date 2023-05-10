Lake breach floods houses, drenches area in silt  

Hosakerehalli lake breach floods houses, drenches area in silt  

Residents took visiting officers to task for 'destroying' the lake by carrying out works without a proper plan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 03:01 ist
Tree uprooted in Chamaraajapet. Credit: DH Photo/ Prashanth HG

Over a dozen houses in RR Nagar’s Pushpagiri Layout were flooded after the Hosakerehalli lake breached on Monday evening.

As officials visited the area on Tuesday to inspect the condition of the lake and the layout, residents took them to task for “destroying” the lake by carrying out works without a proper plan. They said water entered their houses and the flooding has deposited the entire layout with silt. They also complained about the increase in the number of reptiles after the flood water receded.

During the inspection, residents also realised that three departments of the BBMP were carrying out works without coordination. The civic body’s solid waste management (SWM) wing is building a wall near the lake, the stormwater drain (SWD) department is building a waste diversion channel. The lake department is in charge of desilting the waterbody.  

Bengaluru news
Bengaluru
R R Nagar

