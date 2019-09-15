International film city to come up in Roerich Estate

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that a new international film city will be set up in the 700-acre Roerich Estate on Kanakapura Road.

Speaking during the Founder's Day celebrations at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), he said the government would launch several projects to make the state more industry-friendly.

The chief minister said sectors that produce more jobs will be identified and programmes would be carried out to tap their potential.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Vajubhai Vala said entrepreneurs should strive to achieve progress. "This will be the service that they do to the country," he said.

Member of the Rajya Sabha and senior economist Jairam Ramesh spoke about the achievements and services made by Sir M Visvesvaraya and the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Ramesh warned that if Nehru's idea of building a modern India is forgotten, the country could end.

"There were many differences of opinion between Nehru and Visvesvaraya. But when it came to nation-building, Visvesvaraya was the one who rendered his service , irrespective of his age," said Ramesh.

Receiving the Visvesvaraya Memorial Award-2019, S V S Subramanya Gupta, director of Advait Hyundai, condemned the 'non-cooperative behaviour of officers'.

"One of the Hyundai car manufacturing units was supposed to come to Karnataka. But due to the non-cooperative behaviour of the officers, they took the unit to Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The chief minister has given a nod to the request for help by FKCCI president C R Janardhana to create more job opportunities during the agri-food conference in April.